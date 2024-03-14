Kristen Wiig says her IVF journey was “such a struggle”.

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress, 50, tried the technique to conceive before she and her actor husband Avi Rothman, 46, had their now four-year-old twins Shiloh and Luna in 2020 via surrogate, and said even though she now loves being a mum the road to getting there was traumatic.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was such a struggle. When you go through (IVF), you meet other people who are going through it, and it’s almost like this secret little... the whispering conversation at a party.

“It feels like not a lot of people talk about it.”

The star went on: “It is such a private thing, but maybe it doesn’t have to be.

“It’s part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family.”

Kristen is famed for rarely publicly opening up about her family life and has shunned social media.

Despite her private nature, the actress did tell InStyle in 2020 she and her husband had tried IVF for three years before turning to surrogacy.

She also admitted the choice to use a surrogate was tough.

Kristen added: “I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes and I was just like, ‘Nope. Don’t ever bring that up again. I’m getting pregnant. I’m doing this.’”

But she said she eventually was forced to change her mind.

She added: “I finally realised that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate.”

Kristen also called her journey to motherhood “bittersweet” and said she was finally at peace with how it had unfolded.

She said: “Overall it was a very beautiful thing, and now that I’m on the other side, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I’ve always believed that things happen the way they’re supposed to happen, and this is how (our twins) were supposed to get here.”