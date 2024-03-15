Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to hiking too close to dangerous geothermal pools.

The former James Bond actor, 70, two months ago entered a not guilty plea to trespassing in hot springs at the Yellowstone National Park in November, where acid rising from the ground can reach boiling temperatures.

A judge in Wyoming has now accepted the actor’s plea and ordered him to pay a fine of more than $1,500 for the offense – and his payment will go to a non-profit tasked with preserving the park.

Pierce admitted on Thursday (14.03.24) he violated federal regulations that ban foot traffic near the Mammoth Terraces hot springs.

A second charge accusing him of disregarding closure signs in the area was dropped as part of his plea deal.

Both the offences are classified as “petty offense/misdemeanours”.

Federal rules state visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways and venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Millions of people visit Yellowstone each year and at least 22 people have died from burns from the park’s springs and geysers.

A photo of Pierce in the famous park was posted on an Instagram account mocking Yellowstone's “tourons” – tourist morons.

It appeared to show the actor in sunglasses and a brim hat posing by snowy springs.

At the time of his offence, Pierce – who starred as 007 in four James Bond films – had been living in the area while filming a new film.