Lindsay Lohan cried when she saw her little boy watching one of her old films.

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 37, had her first child Luai with husband Bader Shammas, also 37, in July, and has said she got emotional when he watched her in ‘The Parent Trap’ as she didn’t think he knew it was her on screen.

She told ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “Oh actually, I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time.

“And I opened the door and he was watching ‘The Parent Trap’. It was just on the TV.

“And I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s mommy yet.

“I was like, do I turn it off or do I just... he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then.

“So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me.

“But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it.”

Lindsay opened up about the emotional moment after declaring she doesn’t feel pressure to “snap back” her body after giving birth.

She told Bustle: “Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass.”

Referring to the Ozempic trend, she added: “But it does seem like there’s pressure.”

Lindsay stressed she wouldn’t be participating in the craze among celebs of taking the anti-diabetes drug, adding: “I was so attached to (Luai) that my last thought was going on a treadmill.

“I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful (after having a child.) Give yourself time.”

Lindsay and Bader had their son in the summer of 2023 in Dubai, where the couple, who secretly married in April 2022, are now living.