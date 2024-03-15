Brittany Cartwright split from husband Jax Taylor because "there's only so much that a woman can take".

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' stars announced their separation last month and it was later revealed Brittany had moved out of the family home and was living in an Airbnb property with the couple's two-year-old son Cruz - and she's now opened up about the reasons behind the split insisting she hit "breaking point" and realised she "deserves better".

She told PEOPLE: "There's only so much that a woman can take. Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done'.

"Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better."

She went on to insist her son is her top priority and she's spending her time "working" on her herself. Brittany added: "I feel a little bit of relief. I needed this space."

While Jax told the outlet the couple have just put their marriage on pause while they take a "breather". He explained: "We decided to take a little bit of a breather.

"I'm not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt ... Nothing has really changed other than, we're not sleeping in the same bed right now."

The pair met at a bar in Las Vegas in 2015 and went on to marry in 2019. They welcomed their son two years later in 2021.