Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger are hoping to shoot a movie together next year.

The actors previously starred together in 1986 comedy 'Twins' - which follows fraternal brothers who were separated at birth but reunite in Los Angeles - and they are hoping to collaborate on a new project but they are still awaiting a script.

Danny - who teamed up with his pal to present at the Academy Awards last weekend - told Fox News Digital: "He's like my buddy. We have a good time together.

"You know, we're trying to do another movie together. We're in the middle of — there's a script being written. We want to get back on the big screen together...

"We're looking forward to getting back up there on the screen. So, fingers crossed, next year we'll be in production with something. We always have a good time together. He's a sweet guy."

The pair had been in talks for a 'Twins' sequel before the death of director Ivan Reitman in February 2022 but that's not what they're planning to do next.

Danny said: "Ivan, rest his soul, he's no longer with us. Ivan Reitman, who did ‘Twins,’ who got us together on the screen for the first time."

The 79-year-old actor befriended the former Governor of California before they made 'Twins' and they are still close today.

He said: "[We used to see each other] once in a while, you know, not at the gym, because I don't go."

Adding how he now often visits his 76-year-old friend at his farm, he laughed: "I know all the animals. Schnelly the pig. And, you know, the horse bites me when I try to feed him. … We smoke a stogie in the yard. You know, come on, and we have a good time. I love him.

"We talk to each other about food. We love to eat. This is a big thing. And we love ice cream. We love dessert, you know?

"I turn him on to, like, Italian food. And he tells me, ‘Eat less.’"