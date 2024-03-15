Emma Stone's next collaboration with her 'Poor Things' director Yorgos Lanthimos is heading to cinemas this summer.

The 35-year-old screen star scooped the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 'Poor Things' and she worked with Lanthimos again on 'Kinds of Kindness' which has now been given a June 21 release date.

The new film reunites Stone with her 'Poor Things' co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley and it also features Joe Alwyn. Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer and Mamoudou Athie.

Lanthimos wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou, who he previously worked with on 'The Lobster', 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' and 'Dogtooth'.

Plot details for 'Kinds of Kindness' have been kept under wraps so far. It was previously titled 'And' and was shot in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2022.

Stone and Lanthimos also collaborated on short film 'Bleat' as well as 'The Favourite', which won a Best Actress Oscar for Olivia Colman as well as a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Stone.

The pair are also planning to reunite for another movie after 'Kinds of Kindness' with the new project said to be a remake of South Korean fantasy film 'Save the Green Planet.'

Stone previously explained their partnership has more to do with personality than performance. She told Variety: "Yorgos feels like a lot of his process of working with people or putting people in his films has to do with who they are as a person. It’s not just performance-based."

As well as her two new movies with Lanthimos, Stone is also going to be busy working on Ari Aster's new Western 'Eddington' alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes and Austin Butler.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie - which is expected to be a Western Noir comedy with Phoenix in the lead role - will follow a small-town sheriff in New Mexico who is dreaming of bigger things in life.