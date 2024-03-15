Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren are expecting another baby.

The couple only welcomed daughter Leni into the world in April last year but are due to have another child in June, just two months after their eldest celebrates her first birthday.

The couple shared a family selfie on Instagram, with Lauren cradling her bump while the 'Vikings' actor holds Leni, and wrote: "Ooooops New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited (sic)"

Waiting until Lauren was just a few months away from giving birth before announcing their happy news echoes what the couple did when expecting Leni, having previously experienced three miscarriages.

Lauren wrote in February last year: "As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself. We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

She previously opened up about her heartbreak back in May 2022 after the couple's third miscarriage, writing: "I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more.

"Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realise how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about.

"Going through this has made me realise, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it.

"This will forever be a part of our story. My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone."

Leni arrived four weeks before her due date on 27 April.

Lauren wrote at the time: "Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am.

"@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labour story for the books."