McDonald’s has been hit with technical problems so severe customers in Japan, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Austria have been left unable to order food.

The fast-food giant confirmed there had been a “system failure” in Japan and asked customers to “wait for a while” for its service to be restored.

Social media users have flooded platforms to complain about delays across other nations – with some media outlets also reporting outages at the fast food chain’s outlets in China and Sweden.

Web users in Australia also reported major disruption, taking to Reddit forums to share their frustrations.

McDonald’s in Japan – where it has around 3,000 outlets – said: “There is currently a system failure.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored.”

McDonald’s says the issue is not related to cyber-security and is being fixed.

The system outages and glitches were highlighted on Friday (15.03.24) by Downdetector – a network used to monitor IT problems in businesses.

It noted a spike in issues with the McDonald’s UK app from around 5am on Friday.

X user Ted Anderson said he had gone into a McDonald’s in Japan to find it “cash only” and “staff calculating the totals on paper”.

Another in Germany said the chain across the nation was “down” – and claimed the same was true for Austria.

And in New Zealand one X poster said: “The McDonald’s outage is crazy. Went in tonight and drive thru and all kiosks were down.

“A system that can fail nationwide is bad but across multiple countries too!? Bonkers.”