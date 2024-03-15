The developers of 'STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection' have thanked fans for their "support" amid launch issues.

The collection of the first two entries from the original gaming franchise - which is based on the hit film series created by George Lucas - had been ported to modern platforms and released on Thursday (14.03.24) to a number of issues online including errors and crashes but developers Aspyr have now insisted that they will "continue their efforts" until the problem are solved.

In a statement, Aspyr said: "We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.

"Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages.

Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Request Form."

‘Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’ – which features 2004’s ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ and its 2005 sequel – is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

As well as the original games, the re-release includes bonus maps Jabba’s Palace, Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena.

Also on offer are bonus heroes Asajj Ventress, a Sith assassin and Jedi general Kit Fisto.

In addition, the ‘Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’ comes with the option for online multiplayer, with up to 64 players able to partake in iconic challenges like conquest, capture the flag, hunt, hero assault, and space assault.