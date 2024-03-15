Sega has announced a crossover with 'Angry Birds'.

The gaming developer behind the classic video game 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has announced that their flagship title character will be joining forces with the viral Rovio mobile app which will see the same characters together for the first time.

Mike Evans, SVP of mobile and games as a service publishing at Sega of America, said: "Through this crossover with Rovio, we wanted to create something special for fans of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds.This event provides players with the memorable experience of seeing iconic characters like Sonic and Red playable in the same universe."

The storyline of the game will see Sonic's nemesis Dr Eggman - who is also known as Robotnik - attempt to steal eggs from the Angry Birds but his plot goes wrong and Sonic must swoop in to save the day.

Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, VP of Transmedia at Rovio, said in a statement: "We are lucky to be a part of a company that values brands, being home to some of the most memorable gaming IPs ever. We are excited to unite Sonic and Angry Birds fans in this event and for what the future holds for us as a part of Sega."