An AI weapons-scanning company has backtracked on claims its technology has been tested by the British government.

Evolv Technology makes artificially intelligent scanners designed to replace metal detectors by identifying people with concealed guns, knives and bombs –and the firm has come under mounting criticism for overstating what the technology can deliver.

The firm has now told BBC News it was altering its previous claims about the UK government testing its equipment to “better reflect the process taken”.

On 20 February the company put out a press release that declared the British government’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) was one of a number of testers who had “concluded that the Evolv Express solution was highly effective at detecting firearms and many other types of weapons”.

But BBC News has revealed the NPSA does not do this type of testing, and when this was put to the company it said: “After discussion with NPSA, we updated the language used in the February 20 press release to better reflect the process taken.”

It added an independent company had “tested and validated” Evolv’s technology using NPSA standards.

But the UK company that did this testing – Metrix NDT – told BBC News it was “not correct to say we ‘validated’ the system”.

The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation into the company last month. And in October the company revealed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was looking into its marketing practices.

Evolv has previously said its technology detects the “signatures” of concealed weaponry.

Its chief executive Peter George said in 2021: “Metallic composition, shape, fragmentation – we have tens of thousands of these signatures, for all the weapons that are out there… all the guns, all the bombs and all the large tactical knives.”

But the company has faced criticism it cannot reliably detect knives or bombs. Evolv now says it can detect "many types of knives and some explosives".

A Home Office official said: "We are looking to further understand the capabilities of weapons-detection equipment."