Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly "nesting" at home together during her tour break.

The 34-year-old pop star has been travelling the world with her 'The Eras' shows but she wrapped the most recent leg in Singapore last week and now has almost two months off before she returns to the road - and a new report suggests the pair are now enjoying some "chill time" at Taylor's home on America's West Coast.

A source told US Weekly: "[They are] nesting ... They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theatre, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.

"[They are both having] a break from the buzz of their careers ... They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family."

The insider went on to add the couple want to make sure they don't have too much time apart in future and are even planning a very private holiday before they both go back to work.

They added: "Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops."

It comes after Travis opened up about flying out to Singapore to see Taylor perform there.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end revealed not only did he get to see her in action during two "amazing" concerts, the couple also got to enjoy some downtime.

Speaking on his 'New Heights' podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis said: "I got to see two amazing shows of the 'Eras' tour. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months.

"But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

As a self-confessed plant fan, Travis was particularly taken with one of his daytrips to Singapore's famous Gardens by the Bay.

He enthused: “I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse. How about that? It was [really] cool/They had the world’s, like, biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out.

"It was a very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time. It was so unique and so nice. It was hot in Singapore. 'Cause it was the slap dab middle of summer over there, so it’s 100 degrees outside and then you got to go into this chilly, like, 70-degree room where they're just pumping AC into these plants.

"It was so lovely to go in there just hang on that thing and see all the amazing plants."