Derek Hough thinks there is a "possibility" his wife Hayley Erbert will rejoin him on tour.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge's spouse required an emergency craniectomy to treat a cranial haematoma in December after falling ill during their 'Symphony of Dance' show, and went on to have another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure, but she is now on the road to recovery and the 38-year-old dancer hopes Hayley will be able to get back on stage with him soon.

He told E! News: "There's a possibility, there really is.

"And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."

But Derek admitted he expects to be overcome with emotion when Hayley is able to dance again.

He said: "I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something because if there's a moment where she's with us and joining us on stage, it's going to be unbelievably special. I don't know even know how I'm going to through it. I'm an emotional guy."

Derek - who postponed the tour after Hailey fell ill but will get back on the road next month - recently hailed his wife an "absolute miracle".

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', he said: "She is doing amazing. She is an absolute miracle, miraculous. It's been a rollercoaster. It's been wild but I just have to say again, thank you to everyone who has been so supportive and so loving. It really truly mean the world to us, it really does."

Around the same time of his wife's surgery, Derek received a Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding choreography for his work on the ABC show and admitted that the juxtaposition of the two life events was a "crazy" thing to come to terms with as he went from going from the hospital to being on stage in front of thousands.

He said: "It was kind of crazy, too, because it was such a difficult time in December, to then exactly a month be on stage accepting such a prestigious award in choreography, it was crazy. It was a really wild, kind of surreal experience being in a hospital room for a month and then in front of thousands of people accepting something like that. It was a lot of ups and downs, like I said before. It's been wild."