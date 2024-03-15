Sam Asghari wants to start a family.

The 30-year-old actor filed for divorce from pop superstar Britney Spears, 42, in August 2023 after just over a year of marraige and is currently thought to be single but wants to become a dad at some point before he turns 40.

Asked if he would like to start a family in the next 10 years, he told Life and Style magazine: "Yes, absolutely!"

Meanwhile, the former fitness instructor was then asked for some tips on how to handle a breakup and urged others to "celebrate" the times they once had with a significant other and insisted they should never be upset about the way things panned out.

He said: "Focus on yourself, focus on others as well. Give back, celebrate the past, don't ever be sad about it."

Sam met Britney on the set of her 2016 music video 'Slumber Party' and the pair quickly got engaged following the termination of her conservatorship agreement in November 2021 - which had previously given her immediate family control over her multimillion-dollar fortune, career decisions, and various aspects of her life - in a ceremony attended by A-listers such as Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

Just weeks before tying the knot, the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004 before going on to have sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with now-ex-husband Kevin Federline - fell pregnant but suffered a miscarriage early on.

At the time, Britney vowed that they would "continue trying to expand [their] beautiful family" but Sam filed for divorce just over a year later.

He recently told PEOPLE: "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.