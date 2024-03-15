Cara Delevingne's house caught on fire in the early hours of Friday (15.03.24) morning.

The 31-year-old supermodel has a mansion in the Hollywood Hills and, in a video obtained by TMZ, smoke can be seen billowing from the luxury property.

According to the outlet, her home caught fire at around 3:52am and "required a massive response from the fire department", with officials rushing to the scene to put out the flames that had engulfed much of her house.

A law enforcement officer told TMZ: "A 911 call for a fire first came in around 3:57 AM PST, and when the fire crews showed up, they came to realise that a backroom of some sort on the property caught on fire."

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but the it is said to have been a "big" blaze that "spread up into the attic" and even caused the roof to collapse.

Firefighters are said to have spent two hours putting the blaze out and some injuries were sustained at the scene, sources have explained to TMZ.

One source claimed that "one firefighter fell off a ladder trying to put out the blaze and was hurt" and an occupant at the home was treated for smoke inhalation as well.

It is thought that almost 100 firefighters were needed to put the house fire out and 13 different engines that arrived on the scene, whilst four ambulances were also sent to the property.

The catwalk star was not at the home at the time the blaze took hold because she is currently back in her native London performing in the leading role of Sally Bowles in 'Cabaret' at the Playhouse Theatre.

Cara purchased the home in 2021 for a reported $7 million.

The luxurious abode features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and covers over 8,000 feet.