Deryck Whibley feels "excited about the future".

The 43-year-old music star is currently preparing for Sum 41's farewell tour, The Tour of the Setting Sum, and Deryck is already looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

He told Us Weekly: "I’m sure it might feel a little bit different as we get closer to the end of the tour.

"But, I’m also really excited about that, too. Not that I just want to get over Sum 41, but I feel excited about the future, of trying new things, expanding and growing and being creative in other ways and seeing where life takes me."

Sum 41 previously announced that their new album, 'Heaven :x: Hell', will be the last one they make.

And Deryck believes the chart-topping band are leaving the music scene at the perfect time.

He explained: "I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve been having these thoughts for a few years now,’ and I usually just bury them and say, ‘Quit thinking like that. You’re in Sum 41, and this is all you’re supposed to do, and what a great life, so stop thinking about doing anything else.'

"[But] when I just sat back and listened to the music. I thought, ‘This is where I can hang my hat and call this the last record.’ I feel like we’ve said and done everything that we came to do."

Deryck also hailed their new record as a "full-circle moment" for the group.

He said: "It’s the full evolution of the whole band.

"I just feel like, ‘What a great way to walk away from it.’ And not only that, I feel like this record is unique to us. It’s something that we built in this lane that we carved for ourselves from the very beginning, which took a long time for it to make sense that a pop punk band was going to have metal influence."