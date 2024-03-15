Jax Taylor believes "communication issues" led to his split from Brittany Cartwright.

The celebrity duo recently announced their separation, but Jax has rubbished rumours that he's been unfaithful to his wife.

The 44-year-old star told E! News: "We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else.

"There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Jax and Brittany, 35, have been trying to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their two-year-old son, Cruz.

Jax shared: "It's not easy. But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."

On the other hand, Brittany recently explained that she split from Jax because "there's only so much that a woman can take".

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star admitted that she hit a "breaking point" and that she "deserves better".

She told PEOPLE: "There's only so much that a woman can take. Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done'.

"Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better."

Brittany subsequently explained that her son remains her top priority.

The reality TV star - who married Jax in 2019 - also revealed that she's been "working" on herself since she announced their break-up.

She added: "I feel a little bit of relief. I needed this space."