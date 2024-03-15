Michael Keaton thinks Jenna Ortega is a "really special" actress.

The 72-year-old actor stars alongside Jenna, 21, in the much-anticipated 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and Michael has revealed that he relished the experience of working with the actress.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Michael - who starred in the original 'Beetlejuice' movie in 1988 - said: "Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone.

"She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special."

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' also stars the likes of Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

But Michael previously admitted that he was "hesitant and cautious" about making another 'Beetlejuice' movie.

The veteran actor told PEOPLE: "We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.’ So I was hesitant and cautious, and [Tim Burton, the director] was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.

"Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.'"

Despite his concerns, Michael actually relished shooting the much-anticipated new film.

He shared: "It's the most fun I've had on set in a long time."

Jenna reunited with Tim - the director of 'Wednesday' - to star in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and the actress previously teased details about the movie.

Jenna - who is best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical. I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all."