Hannah Waddingham is "hopeful" of making more 'Ted Lasso' episodes.

The 49-year-old actress has played Rebecca Welton in the award-winning comedy series since 2020, and Hannah would love to make more episodes of the show.

Asked if she could reprise the role of Rebecca, the actress told 'Extra': "I’m hopeful."

Hannah has developed a tight bond with her 'Ted Lasso' co-stars over recent years, and she'd love to reunite with them in the future.

The London-born actress - who starred on the hit TV show alongside the likes of Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein - shared: "When we're not all together … I can't ever tell anyone how much we are such a family, and it becomes like a real chosen family even when something has closed."

Hannah previously admitted that he didn't feel ready to say goodbye to Rebecca.

She told Bazaar.com in 2023: "Oh God, I don't think I'll ever make peace or will say goodbye to her properly.

"I will never be ready to hang up her high heels. We can send that as a gentle, friendly nudge to Jason."

Hannah feels very invested in the character, who is a middle-aged woman trying to reclaim her life.

The actress explained: "I've cared so deeply how that demographic is portrayed, and how people find themselves in life, newly divorced and trying to find their way, so that will be a very strange thing for me to not be speaking on her behalf anymore."

Hannah also revealed that she loved the "ebb and flow" of her on-screen character.

She said: "In all the characters I play, I like seeing the ebb and flow of confidence and vulnerability."