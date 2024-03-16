Laurence Fox has hit out after his ex-wife Billie Piper admitted she finds co-parenting with him "enormously" difficult.

Controversial broadcaster and actor Laurence, 45, blasted Billie, 41 - who he was married to from 2007 to 2016 - and called her comments "outright lies".

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "I will not stay silent in the face of outright lies.

"The reality is that not all marriages work out and the world isn't perfect.

"I do however take great exception to the assertion that co-parenting with me is enormously difficult.

"I have never tried to deny our boys access to their mum and I would never wish her anything other than a stable family, which it seems continues to elude her.

"My only focus these past years has been to be present in their lives and be a loving dad. I'm not perfect, but I've done my absolute best to put the kids first."

He also went on to allege that Billie had taken him to court "more than a dozen times" since their split.

He wrote: “In the nearly a decade now that I have been separated from my ex-wife, she has taken me to court more than a dozen times....She has... reported me to social services. Her desire has always been and remains to be to deny our kids a present father…

"The children remain to this day, as they have done since we divorced, in a shared care 50/50 split between each parent."

Laurence hit out after Billie spoke about how they co-parent their two sons Winston, 16, and 11-year-old Eugene since their split.

Asked about co-parenting with Laurence, she told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: "With enormous difficulty.

“I close everything down and keep a very strict routine with the kids so that there’s consistency. I keep them close. That’s all I can do.

“What is paramount for me is the privacy and anonymity of my children. They deserve not to be extensions of the parents and to forge their own identities.”

Billie - who also has five-year-old daughter Tallullah with former partner Johnny Lloyd - admitted the difficulties with Laurence have taught her "resilience" but it isn't always easy.

She said: "I try to keep people from telling me stuff but it’s really, really hard. I don’t read it but everyone wants to talk about it. Sometimes I have to say to people: ‘Please don’t bring this to me, now or ever.’

“It’s made me feel stronger in many ways. I’ve learnt I have a lot of resilience I didn’t know I had. I’ve had to learn the hard way that you can only control yourself and how you react to things. It’s really hard."