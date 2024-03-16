Carol Burnett wants Angelina Jolie to play her in a potential biopic.

The 90-year-old showbiz legend - who famously was one of first women to host a variety TV series, fronting ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ for over a decade - would love a movie about her eventful life to be made, and thinks the ‘Maleficent’ star fits the bill.

When Jolie was suggested to her as a potential actress in an interview with E!, she said: "I think she’s perfect.”

The ‘Annie’ actress stars in new AppleTV+ period series ‘Palm Royale’, in which she stars alongside Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Leslie Bibb.

In a separate interview with 'Extra', Carol revealed she accepted the part without reading a script because the cast was of such a high calibre.

She explained: “When they called me about doing it, I didn't even have to read a script.

“I said, ‘I'm in,’ because of who I would be working with, and that was it. And then I read the script and that was the icing on the cake.”

Carol was also quizzed on how she would be celebrating her 91st birthday on 26 April, to which she revealed she hoped they’d be a second season of the show “that’ll keep her working”.

She said: “Well, I hope there's a second season, you know, then that'll keep me working, which I like. Yes, as long as I have fun, and that's what I want.

“I always approach it as something new that I've never done before, so I'm just happy to be working and that I've got all my parts. I have my hips and my knees — and I think my brain — so as long as I can keep that up and work, then I want to work.”