Jimmie Allen‘s former manager has dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The woman - only identified as Jane Doe in court documents - had sued Allen for allegedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over an 18-month period while she worked at his management team.

A second woman sued Allen for sexual assault and alleged the musician continued to have unprotected sex with her despite her no longer giving her consent.

The woman - who filed a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police - also alleged that Allen filmed them having relations.

The first woman has now dismissed her claims against Allen after suing the artist, his former management company, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers, back in May 2023, according to Us Weekly.

However, she has not dropped her suit against Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers.

The second lawsuit, filed against Allen in June 2023, is still pending.

Allen denied all the accusations and counter-sued both women, accusing the first woman of defamation and claiming the second woman stole the phone he allegedly used to record her.

Meanwhile, in October last year Allen and his wife Alexis Gale revealed they were "still together" after announcing their separation in April.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jimmie's rep said: "They decided to work on things together and are still together."

The same week they spoke about their reconciliation, the pair confirmed they had welcomed their third child together.

Cohen Ace James was born on September 27, and is a new brother for Naomi, Zara, and Allen's son, Aadyn from a previous relationship.