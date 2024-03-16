Celine Dion hopes to return to the stage and "live as normal" life "as possible" amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

After making her first public appearance in three months at the Grammy Awards in February, the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker marked International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on Friday (15.03.23) by sharing a poignant note about her battle with the autoimmune disorder and how thankful she is to have the support of her family.

Alongside a picture with her sons, Rene-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13 - whom she had with late husband René Angélil - she wrote on Instagram: "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!

"Love

Celine xx…(sic)"

The 55-year-old pop veteran was forced to cancel shows following her diagnosis with the neurological disorder, which affects her muscles - but she made a big comeback by taking to the stage during the glitzy event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present the Album of the Year prize.

Celine was given a standing ovation as she walked on stage with her eldest son and she thanked the audience for the warm welcome, saying: "Thank you, all! I love you right back. You look beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.

"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.

"And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for album of the year."

The 'Because You Loved Me' star is set to document her health battle and raise awareness of the condition in a new feature-length documentary called 'I Am: Celine Dion'.

The intimate documentary will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Celine's life amid her health struggles.

The project is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor for Prime Video.