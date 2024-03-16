Britney Spears has started intermittent fasting - for spiritual reasons.

The 42-year-old pop star explained that she hasn't been posting content of herself on Instagram since she started abstaining from eating for periods of time, due to feeling "weak", but she insists the "natural high" she gets from it makes her feel good.

Alongside a picture of Stephen Harrod Buhner's book, 'Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical, and Emotional Rejuvenation', she captioned her post: "I have started intermittened fasting this week !!! It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being release … I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now !!! But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer … I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well !!! It’s purification in its upmost way and to go into your body and mind to find your most enlightened state of consciousness seems so rad !!! Here’s a book. I’ve been reading to stay inspired ... have a good weekend, my friends !!! (sic)"

The 'Toxic' hitmaker fasting comes after she previously claimed her dad once put her on a “degrading” diet of chicken and canned vegetables for two years.

The ‘Slave 4 U’ singer was held under 71-year-old Jamie Spears’ control during her 13-year conservatorship, which saw him rule every aspect of her life, from where she could go to her finances.

And in her bombshell memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, she alleged her father also refused to let her have the foods she wanted even though her fortune meant they had a butler.

Britney said her dad “always” told her she looked “fat” and put her on a “strict diet”.

She added: “The irony was that we had a butler – an extravagance – and I would beg him for real food.”

The Grammy-winning singer said she particularly pleaded for hamburgers or ice cream, but her desires were allegedly denied due to “strict orders” from her father.

She said “So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables.

“Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of.

“Two years of asking for French fries and being told no. I found it so degrading.”

Because it was someone else depriving her of the food, she felt like her own body wasn’t hers anymore.

She said: “I felt scared. I’ll be honest, I was f****** miserable.”

Ironically, she ended up gaining weight on the restrictive diet.

She said: “Even though I wasn’t eating as much, he made me feel so ugly and like I wasn’t good enough.

“Maybe that’s because of the power of your thoughts: whatever you think you are, you become.”

Britney also claims in her book she went along with her dad’s alleged demands because she was “so beaten down” she “just surrendered”.

She said: “My body was strong enough to carry two children and agile enough to execute every choreographed move perfectly onstage.

“And now here I was, having every calorie recorded so people could continue to get rich off my body.”

Britney also claimed “no one else” but her found it “outrageous” her diet was being managed.

The singer’s controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 and totally scrapped by a court in April 2022, with her dad suspended from his guardianship on the grounds that he was allegedly “abusive”.

Jamie has maintained his innocence.