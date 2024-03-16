Nicky Hilton has revealed her youngest child's name almost two years after she gave birth.

The 40-year-old socialite and her spouse James Rothschild - who also have daughters Lily-Grace, seven, and Theodora 'Teddy' Marilyn, six - chose the “unusual” moniker, Chasen, for their son, who came into the world in June 2022.

She told Us Weekly this week: “We always liked the name, and it was unusual.”

Baby Chasen is already saying lots of words and is getting on well with his siblings.

The mother-of-three said: “He’s trying to talk. He’s saying lots of words, but no full sentences yet.

He’s so sweet and his big sisters adore him.”

The designer - who is the younger sister of Paris Hilton, 43 - insists her girls are besotted with the little one, and any “bickering” is between the two of them.

She said: “They love him. Zero jealousy. They just dote over him. I’m very lucky that all of my children get along extremely well. The girls have their occasional bickering, but everyone gets along.”

Nicky says her youngest daughter is a girly girl like her mom.

She said: “I think my youngest, Teddy, [is] definitely more girly and feminine.”

And Chasen is already like his dad.

She added: “He’s very, very serious. It’s so cute.”

Meanwhile, Nicky previously revealed the advice she gave to Paris when she became a mother for the first time.

The DJ welcomed son Phoenix and daughter London in January and November 2023, respectively, via surrogate, with her husband Carter Reum.

And Nicky reminded her sibling "not to miss all the small moments" of motherhood.

She told E! News: "My advice always is to not miss the small moments. There's such a short window that they're so small, and new things are happening every day. Like, Paris always says her son looks different every day. She is so happy. She's so content! I was just over there last week and just hanging out in the nursery with her and her son, and she's so complete is the word I'd use."