North West could collaborate with her father Kanye on her debut album.

The 10-year-old daughter of the 'Good Morning' rapper, 46, and Kim Kardashian, 43, recently unveiled the title of the LP, 'Elementary School Dropout', a nod to Kanye's acclaimed 2004 debut album 'The College Dropout'.

And although she is keeping tight-lipped on when it will be released and what fans can expect, she said she might join forces with the controversial Grammy-winning star.

Speaking at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, where she joined her dad on stage earlier this week, she responded when asked if they could do a song together: "Maybe, we don't know yet."

Revealing the project at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 1' listening party in Arizona, she spilled: “I’ve been working on an album.

“And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

As well as releasing her own music, North has other huge aspirations.

The pair's eldest daughter is already thinking about being a businesswoman like her parents and is eyeing taking over their respective businesses, Yeezy and Skims, one day.

In her first solo cover interview with i-D magazine last year, she said: “One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner."

Until then, she'd like to earn some pocket money walking dogs to pay for her art tools.

She said: “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive."

North, who did the edges of her hair for the shoot, told the outlet her biggest style iconic is herself.

She added: "I love doing hair and I got to do my own edges for this shoot."

North is a big sister to the former couple's other children Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and four-year-old Psalm.

Meanwhile, North previously revealed she has dyslexia during a TikTok Live with her mom.

North told fans: “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Kim then interrupted before North could say anything more, saying: “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”