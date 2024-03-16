Angie Everhart has insisted she was never engaged to Joe Pesci.

The 54-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and actress was with the 81-year-old 'Goodfellas' star from 2000 to 2008, and despite rumours circulating that they had taken their relationship to the next level, Angie insists that was not the case.

She told TooFab: "I was not engaged to Joe."

Praising her former flame, she said: "Joe's awesome. Joe is such a good guy.

"He's so funny and smart and fun to be around."

She was, however, briefly engaged to another famous Italian actor, Sylvester Stallone, 77, in 1995, and she insists her two exes couldn't be more different.

She said: "Those two guys are so different.

"The only thing they have in common is they're Italian!"

She was later married to 'Iron Man 3' actor Ashley Hamilton, 49, from 1996 until 1997.

Angie gave birth to her first child, son Kayden Bobby Everhart, in 2009, with then-boyfriend Chad Stansbury.

She tied the knot with Carl Ferro in 2014, but she filed for divorce in 2018.

Asked about her type, she told the outlet: "I'm attracted to men. Smart men, funny men, whatever, it doesn't matter.

"I just like men."