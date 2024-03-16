Former 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert has shaved her head amid her cancer battle.

The 52-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Summer Quinn on the iconic lifeguard action-adventure series - was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma after finding a "throbbing" lump in her left breast, and later revealed doctors discovered more cancer in her lymph gland.

After chopping her hair into a shorter style, Nicole got her daughter Keegan, 12, to help her as she shaved it all off.

In a video documenting the process, which was soundtracked by Beastie Boys classic '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)', her daughter helped with any pieces of hair she missed, and Nicole smiled throughout.

She captioned the Instagram clip with the Madeleine Eames quote: “Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are."

After having her hair shortened, Nicole wrote: "Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare.

"Thank u to @michelledavidhair for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off. (sic)"

Nicole recently shared how she believes having breast implants stopped her from finding the lump sooner.

She told Inside Edition: “If I didn’t have them and I had my smaller, natural breasts, I am sure I would have felt it much sooner."

Of the devastating diagnosis, she added: “My heart dropped, I lost all hearing, everything sank.”

Nicole was informed that she was suffering from the disease in early December 2023, but had initially mistaken her symptoms to be signs of the menopause, until she found the lump.

She told People: "It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done. This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life.

"I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through."

The former 'Charles in Charge' star - who is also mother to Dilyn, 25, with ex-Justin Herwick - is determined to fight the disease for the sake of her children.

She said: "I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after.

“I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me, You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out.

"Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing. It immediately made me realise, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."