Maksim Cmerkovskiy’s son was unfazed after learning that he would be getting a sibling.

The 44-year-old choreographer - who has Shai, seven, and eight-month-old Rio with his wife Peta Murgatroyd - has revealed that his eldest son was unmoved when he was told that Maksim and Peta are expecting another child.

Speaking to US Weekly, Maksim shared: "He was like, ‘Great’, [and] kept it moving.

"It’s how’s we present it. If we present in a neurotic, ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do?’ [way], he’s going to have that reaction."

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performer has also revealed Shai is unlikely to follow in his footsteps.

Maksim explained that Shai is more interested in “arts more than the physical stuff”.

He explained: "He’s a well-rounded kind and has a crazy serve in tennis.

"He’s [interested] in arts more than the physical stuff, but he [said], ‘I really want to learn how to play basketball.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’"

Maksim wants Shai to have a healthy balance in his life, meaning he'll offset his school work with some time in front of a screen.

Maksim explained: "It’s important to me because it’s his time.

"He’s got a huge schedule after school, so we try to balance it out.

"When he comes home, he [asks], ‘Do I have my time now? Did I earn it?’ I say, ‘Yes, go ahead.’

"My deal is that it has to be informative and he has to learn something new."

Meanwhile, Maksim has insisted he doesn't have any preference for the gender of his baby.

Asked if he wants to have a girl or a boy, he replied: "I want ten toes, ten fingers and a beautiful smile.

"I’m good 100 per cent regardless."