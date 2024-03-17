Sir Elton John has reportedly ended his long-term relationship with Gucci.

The 76-year-old singer and his husband David Furnish regularly wore the fashion house's garments on the red carpet, and they designed the costumes for the 'Candle in the Wind' singer's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, but following the 2022 departure of creative director Alessandro Michele, the couple are looking at other options.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Elton and David were very close to Alessandro and were shocked when he left. It’s no surprise their relationship with Gucci isn’t what it was.”

At their annual Oscars viewing party last weekend, Elton and David both wore Versace suits, with the brand's label clearly visible on their sleeves, and the Italian brand's chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, was a guest of honour at the bash.

David gushed on the red carpet: “We’re wearing Ver­­sace as Donatella makes beautiful clothes that make you feel good.”

The 'Rocket Man' singer previously pledged his support to Alessandro following his departure from Gucci.

He said: “He is my dear friend and inspiration. Whatever he does next, I will be there for him because I love and adore him.”

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker previously thanked Gucci for their "fabulous" designs for his tour that would allow him to bow out "in a flamboyant way", just as he started his career.

Speaking before he embarked on his epic farewell concert series, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have to thank the Gucci people for getting me fixed up.

"That's what I'll be wearing for the next three or four years, and I'm very excited. I started my career in a flamboyant way, and I'm going to end my career in a flamboyant way."