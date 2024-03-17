S Club plan to "raise a glass" to Paul Cattermole on the anniversary of his death.

The group were left stunned when the singer was found dead at his home on 6 April last year, aged just 46, and while the 'Reach' hitmakers have found touring without him to be "very emotional", they've enjoyed using the concerts to pay tribute to their friend.

Band member Rachel Stevens told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I can’t believe it is coming up to a year, but we will ­absolutely be raising a glass.”

"We celebrate him all the time and that has been another thing that has been so special about coming back together.

“Paul was so excited about this tour, and it has turned into such a tribute to and celebration of him.

“It has been very emotional, but it’s a very cathartic way of sharing him and his memories.”

Paul died of natural causes just seven weeks after the group had announced their 25th anniversary tour, and Rachel, 45, explained she and her bandmates "took a step back" from their plans to process their grief first, before deciding to go on with the shows to honour their friend.

She said: “We as a band had some time together afterwards because we were at the beginning stages of putting the tour together.

“We all took a step back and spent a lot of time talking and put everything on hold, just to process it really, and be together and supportive of each other while being mindful and respectful of Paul’s family.

“Then the tour took on a whole new direction and meaning and it became a real celebration and tribute to him.”

But shortly afterwards, Hannah Spearritt - who previously dated Paul - announced she wouldn't be joining Rachel, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Tina Barrett on the tour.

And while Hannah recently claimed she hasn't heard from the 'Don't Stop Movin'' hitmakers since she made her decision, Rachel played down suggestions of a feud.

She said: “We have shared so many amazing experiences together, but it is whatever people decide to do individually.

“Something you learn as you grow up is to respect people’s decisions and respect people’s differences.

“What has been really special about ­coming back together as a band is not only celebrating what we have achieved, but I think S Club brings people a lot of joy and the music is so happy.

“We just have to respect that everyone is different and has different journeys — we support people no matter what.”