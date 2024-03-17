Liam Gallagher plans to install a bar in his London home.

The 'Mars To Liverpool' hitmaker and his fiancee Debbie Gwyther want their own private watering hole, which will overlook their landscaped garden and the surrounding woodland outside their suburban £4 million mansion, plans submitted to their local council have revealed.

According to documents obtained by The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the couple have applied to build a new sitting room, which would house the bar, as well as wanting new kitchen and sitting room external doors.

The planning agent wrote on their application form: “The proposal does not increase the size of the property and only makes minor changes to the external appearance of the side and rear elevations.

“The front elevation remains unchanged by these proposals.”

As yet, no objections have been made and officials are expected to make a decision next month.

Liam's new bar is likely to serve frozen margaritas, as it was revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic that the former Oasis frontman had been spending hundreds of pounds on the cocktails, which are made up of tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

During lockdown, his favourite pub, The Red Lion + Sun in Highgate, began offering deliveries and the 51-year-old singer started ordering the chilly treats, which cost £10 each, in bulk, with sources claiming he would buy eight litres at a time.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Liam and Debbie tried frozen margaritas ages ago and would always have them when they went to the pub.

“But in lockdown the owners started offering deliveries, so they have been able to call up and get them sent straight over.

“They aren’t for the faint hearted because they are really strong, but it’s a bit of a surprise that it’s Liam’s drink of choice.

“They have been such regular customers that the owners have made a tidy profit and have invested more into making it the pub’s trademark drink.

“They are on to a winner.”

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker previously joked about drinking at home.

He wrote on X: “Every room in my house has a bar. It’s a good pub crawl.”