Cara Delevingne is set to be comforted by her parents and friends in the UK for the next two months after her house burned down.

The supermodel, 31, was photographed with mum Pandora Delevingne, 64, and dad Charles Delevingne, 74, in London shortly after Cara performed as Sally Bowles in ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club inside the Playhouse Theatre, London, on Friday (15.03.24), hours after the blaze at her home in the US.

The Mail Online has now reported she is expected to stay in the UK for the next few months as she is scheduled to continue to perform in ‘Cabaret’ until 1 June.

Pandora revealed to reporters on Friday – before she, Cara and Charles were snapped inside a vehicle outside the London theatre – her daughter was “probably devastated” over her mansion being destroyed.

She said: “She had everything in her home. Her whole life.”

Charles said the fire at Cara’s $7 million LA pad appeared to have been “electrical” because “something fell on” a power line.

Police and fire department representatives also previously told Page Six earlier on Friday (15.03.24) when Cara’s house caught fire it did not appear to be the result of arson or any “criminal activity”.

But an official probe into the blaze is pending.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received a call around 3.57am local time that the mansion was up in flames.

On arrival, emergency workers found a “heavy fire” had consumed one of the rooms entirely, and it’s been reported 94 firefighters spent two hours and 16 minutes extinguishing it.

It’s also been reported the roof of the house collapsed – but no one was seriously injured.

An LAFD spokesperson said: “One firefighter was transported to the hospital due to an injury and one occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation.”

Cara sparked concern among fans when she posted a picture of her two cats on her Instagram Story after the incident and told her followers: “My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it.”

“Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

The LAFD said that they had “no reports of any animals being injured” – with Cara confirming her pets were safe, adding on her Instagram Story: “They are alive!!”