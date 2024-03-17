Mark Wahlberg says his family can “thrive” in their new home of Nevada.

The ‘Boogie Nights’ actor, 52, are now settled in Las Vegas after he moved there with his wife Rhea Dunham, 45, and their four children from California in 2022.

He told People about how they are loving their new home: “It’s a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests.

“Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy.”

Mark said on ‘The Talk’ in 2022 ahead of the move he wanted to turn Vegas into “Hollywood 2.0”, declaring: “After this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0. I want to be able to work from home.”

The actor and his wife Rhea, who he married in August 2009, have daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 17, and 15-year-old Brendan.

Mark said he “only made a couple of movies in the entire time” he lived in California, so it made sense for him and his family to move away.

He added: “So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams – whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer – this made a lot more sense for us.”

He added he and his wife saw the move to Nevada as a chance to “give ourselves a new look” and create “a fresh start for the kids”.

Mark’s latest film ‘Arthur the King’, based on Mikael Lindnord’s 2017 book ‘Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home’, sees the actor play an athlete who keeps encountering a stray dog while taking part in an endurance race across the Dominican Republic.

He and his teammates end up taking in the canine, who they name Arthur the King, and making him their mascot.

Mark said about bonding with the animal: “He actually was my neighbour in the Dominican Republic, and so he would, when his trainer would let him out of the house, I would whistle to him and he would run ahead of her.

“And by the time she got over to the house, he had already had a couple steaks and a couple of pieces of chicken and we became fast friends.”