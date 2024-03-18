Robert Downey Jr says his family life gives him “something to attach my neurosis to that’s positive”.

After giving up his drink and drug addictions that blighted his life and career in the late-1990s and early-2000s, Robert now spends his leftover energies away from acting into building a stable home for his wife Susan Levin, 50, and their two children.

He told People about their domestic bliss: “It just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that’s positive.

“And I love when I can ask (Susan) if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different colour or if maybe a new rug in her office, whatever.

“I’m not saying that I’m like a fledgling interior designer. But there’s two kinds of people and I’m the kind that cares about the drapes.”

Robert, who also has son Indio, 30, with his first wife Deborah Falconer, 58, has been married to Susan for 18 years and they have kids Exton, 12, and nine-year-old Avri.

Susan added in a joint chat with Robert for People: “We all love his playfulness. Here’s the interesting thing.

“I came from an incredibly stable household and Robert’s was, let’s say, less than that.

“And yet he’s the one who brings the real kind of homey-ness to it, and I just make sure everything’s working and running well.

“He really cares about whatever (the children) care about.

“I think that he craves and therefore wants to provide the stability that probably he didn’t necessarily have.”

Robert also opened up about how it was amazing to see his idol Al Pacino, 83, present ‘Oppenheimer’ with best picture at this year’s Oscars after he won a best supporting actor gong for his role in the film.

He said: “It’s crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favourite human beings on earth, presented best picture.

“And it’s also crazy that, I think, deservedly he won the first time I was nominated (in 1993 for ‘Chaplin’), for ‘Scent of a Woman’.”