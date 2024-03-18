Cardi B's anxiety got so bad last year it made her "afraid" to "do everything".

The 'Enough (Miami)' rapper has admitted she was too worried about being judged to go out and enjoy herself, post on social media, or release her album.

She said on Complex's '360 with Morman': “I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music.'

“Last year, I barely dropped music. I was just afraid to do everything.”

She continued: “I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything.

“I was afraid to do everything.”

Her fear of being mocked even stopped her from dropping a verse on Ice Spice's 'Munch' remix.

She said: "I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound.

"I love the record... You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look… I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.'”

The 'WAP' hitmaker is determined not to let her haters win and has vowed to release her follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy'.

She said: “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say stop me.

“If I do a song, I’m gonna just [redacted] drop it.”

After releasing the single 'Like What (Freestyle)' earlier this month, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to share a short video in which she scrolled through numerous music files on her computer, some of which were dated as far back as 27 January 2023.

She said: “Look how long I’ve had this record for.

