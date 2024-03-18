Usher is planning an "incredible over-the-top" second wedding after marrying Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas.

The 45-year-old pop star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend on Super Bowl Sunday (11.02.24) last month while they were in Sin City for his performance at the big game and they kept the ceremony secret and small with only close family members attending.

However, the couple are now putting together a much bigger second wedding so they can celebrate in style. Usher told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We are going to do an incredible, over-the-top wedding but that [the first ceremony] was button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run."

Usher - who had been performing a residency in Las Vegas which ended in December - went on to reveal the couple kept their plans secret from even their closest family members until the time came to tie the knot.

He explained: "My mother was there, her mother was there, our kids were there, our immediate family was there.

"Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No no no no, we're having a wedding right now.' They're like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Yeah yeah, right now. Let's go. We're going to have Elvis officiate us.' But it was great, yeah."

The ceremony took place at an outdoor chapel called Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo which seats 30 guests and Usher's mother Jonetta Patton acted as the couple's witness.

Usher has been dating music executive Jennifer since October 2018 and they are parents to daughter Sovereign, who was born in 2020, and son Sire, who arrived in 2021.

He was previously married to Tameka Foster - the mother of his sons Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V, 16, and Navid Ely, 15 - from 2007 until 2009.

Prior to his Super Bowl wedding, Usher opened up about his relationship telling PEOPLE: "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are.

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."