Lisa Ann Walter wants to make another 'Parent Trap' movie with Lindsay Lohan.

The 60-year-old actress played nanny and housekeeper Chessy in the 1998 rom-com, which sees identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James (both Lindsay) switch places to meet their mum (Natasha Richardson) and dad (Dennis Quaid) after being separated at birth.

And Lisa Ann is hoping to work with Lindsay again, either on another 'Parent Trap' film or on her show 'Abbott Elementary'.

She told PEOPLE when asked if she would work with the 'Irish Wish' star again: “Yes, absolutely.

“I would love to go back for another version of it — or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too.”

Tragically, Lindsay’s onscreen mum, Natasha, passed away after being severely injured in a skiing accident, aged 45, in 2009.

Lindsay recently delighted fans by confirming plans for 'Freaky Friday 2'.

The 'Mean Girls' star revealed a highly anticipated sequel is in the pipeline for the iconic 2003 body swap comedy, and she's "excited" to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis on the project.

She told the magazine the movie is "in the process", adding: "[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

She also addressed the news on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', noting that "it is" in the works.

However, she insisted: "I don't want to say too much."

It sounds like it's still early days, but a script is reportedly being handled by rising screenwriter Elyse Hollander.

Lindsay made her big-time return to the movie business in 2022, when she starred in the Netflix film 'Falling for Christmas'.

She also made a cameo appearance in the recent 'Mean Girls' musical revival.