Meagan Good is the "happiest [she's] been in a long time" with Jonathan Majors.

The 42-year-old actress is going through a "crazy time" in both her career and her relationship with the former Marvel star - who was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December - but couldn't be more excited about what the future holds.

Meagan told People magazine: “I'm in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what's next. Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.

“It is like a crazy time in general. I just have peace in my heart and I have joy in my heart, and I love myself and the skin that I’m in and the season that I’m in and the growth that’s happening.”

While Jonathan's legal issues have brought a lot of scrutiny to the couple, the 'Harlem' actress tries to "stay authentic" and ignore the gossip.

She said: “I keep my eyes on God, you know, that’s the focus.

"And I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know that I know. And in time, everything else just catches up with what you know, if you’re true to yourself and you’re authentic.

“There’s some things you just gotta be like, ‘I ain’t got time for that. Let me go see what my nephew’s doing. Let me see what my mama’s doing. Let me go see what my man’s doing. Let me go get this job.' "

The couple recently moved in together in New York City's Greenwich Village and Meagan is particularly happy to get to hang out with the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor's three dogs, Hero, Captain and Bishop.

She said: “They love me. They protect me. They’re so gentle and wonderful and emotional and it blows my mind because I was not a dog person. I like dogs, but I didn’t want one. Now, I have three."