Cat Deeley feels her most gorgeous when she knows she’s not looking her best.

The TV presenter, 47, who has sons Milo, eight, and James, five, with her comedian husband Patrick Kielty, 53, said she loves being at the beach with her kids with no make-up on.

She told The Independent: “I feel my most beautiful when I’m probably not at my most beautiful, but to me, I feel it.

“It would be as the sun is starting to set on the beach after spending the day with my boys in the sunshine.

“I’ve got beachy hair, no make-up on, and my skin feels warm.

“You can smell the sunshine on your skin, and they kind of cuddle into you at the same time. That’s when I feel my best.”

Cat, who has returned to the UK to take a job as co-host of ITV’s ‘This Morning’, added “less is more” is the best beauty tip she has picked up in her years in front of the camera.

She said: “I think women look more beautiful with actually less make-up.

“But that does mean you have to really take care of your skin. You have to eat a good diet, and you have to exercise and drink water.”

Cat added she does not have a specific beauty icon, saying: “For me, it’s always when a woman feels comfortable in her own skin. I think then she is incredibly beautiful and incredibly charismatic. When you feel good, you look good too.”

Among her “beauty disasters” Cat said she has “had a terrible perm” as well as “one eyebrow” then “two very thin eyebrows” and “really short hair” that left her looking like “a giant mushroom”.

But she stressed: “I think that’s one of the things when I was talking about women being very comfortable in their own skin.

“I think you have to kind of go through that to work out what doesn’t work for you, and work out what does work for you.”