‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developers have congratulated players for finally uncovering one of its long-hidden easter eggs.

It was revealed after a fan shared footage of one they found on the game’s loading screen that comes up if a player leaves the cursor hovering over the portion of the screen that displays the current patch version it is running for long enough – leading the numbers to change to 2077, which is the year in which the game is set.

Replying to the post on social media, associate game director of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Paweł Sasko said: “Good find. I started to doubt you chooms would ever find it (as it) was hidden way too well.”

Producer Monika ‘Ayano’ Janowska added about the find: “Finally! Super happy it was found.”

The player who found it admitted it was an accident.

She admitted online: “I just moved my mouse randomly and took a sip of tea and noticed that it changes.”

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was originally released in 2020, with the latest 2.12 patch coming in February this year.

A sequel was confirmed in 2022, with Adam Kiciński, CEO of the game’s developer CD Projeckt, saying at the time: “Our plans are certainly ambitious, and call for a great deal of work, dedication and further growth.”

Earlier this year, narrative director Igor Sarzyńsk confirmed work had begun on the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ follow-up, adding: “I couldn’t be more excited for this project and I’m sure we can make it something special,” he wrote on social media.

“‘2077’ was just a warm-up.”

CD Projekt Red head Adam Badowski stated the plan is to have 80 people working on the sequel by the end of 2024, with the company “considering including multiplayer elements” in its comeback after they were scrapped from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.