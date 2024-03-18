Elon Musk's xAI has officially made Grok open source.

The billionaire businessman has stayed true to his word and made the weights and architecture of its rival chatbot to OpenAI's ChatGPT public, though he insists it's not "fine tuned" for applications such as dialogue.

An update on the company's website read: “We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314-billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1.

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue.

“We are releasing the weights and the architecture under the Apache 2.0 license.”

It essentially enables developers to modify the language model to build AI applications.