Sony has reportedly temporarily halted production of its PSVR2 headset due to a backlog of unsold units.

According to a report by Bloomberg, insiders have claimed that stock of the $550 virtual reality headset developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and released on February 22, 2023 is piling up.

However, market intelligence firm IDC’s Francisco Jeronimo predicts there will be an increase in popularity in VR headsets after Apple launched the Vision Pro and Meta's more affordable Quest range.

He told the outlet: “We forecast the VR market to grow on average 31.5 per cent per year between 2023 and 2028."

The alleged pause in production come after Sony shuttered its PlayStation London division where virtual reality games were made due to costs.

There are a limited number of games in the mark that support VR.

The headset currently only supports PS5 titles, but last month, Sony said it was working to make PC titles compatible with the PSVR2.

A blog post reade: “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5.

“We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”