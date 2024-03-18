Oprah Winfrey is "really excited" about weight loss drugs.

The 'Color Purple' actress - who recently stepped down from the board of directors of WW, formerly WeightWatchers, after confirming in December she had used prescription medication to help her shed the pounds - has seen her size fluctuate over the years and she's thankful for developments that will make maintaining her figure less of a "struggle".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the availability of medicines designed to treat obesity and promote weight loss: "I'm really excited about it. Because I've suffered for so long and struggled so much and did all the things."

The 70-year-old broadcaster is set to host 'An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution' this week, which will see her speak to medical experts and everyday people who "are in the battle of one of the biggest healthcare crises the world has ever known" in front of a live studio audience, and she's "so excited" to help people feel "liberated" and less ashamed of their size.

She said: "I am so excited about this show that I am doing... on shame and blame and the weight loss revolution.

"I am so excited about it because, as you know, I've spent years in this business and been shamed myself.

"And I just want people to be liberated, and know that, for so many people in this country who are suffering from weight and obesity, it's really not your fault - it's your brain.

"So once you figure that out, you can begin to get help to help you manage it, however you choose to do that.

"So I want people to stop being blamed for the choices that they make about their health."

Oprah felt it was important to have medical experts on the show to "break it down" when it comes to conversation surrounding the medications.

She said: "We had to break it down. They've had these medications for the past 20 years. I didn't know that. They've been having this medication for 20 years and we're just now hearing about it."