Bananarama star Keren Woodward apologised to her son for being an "absent" mother.

The 62-year-old singer is mum to Thomas, 37, with her ex David Scott-Evans and she's confessed she was not around much during the first few years of his life as she was so busy with the band - but she has since said sorry and made up for not being there for him.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I’ve apologised to my son, Thomas, for being absent for quite a lot of his first few years, but, as a working mother and breadwinner, I kind of had to be. I like to think I’ve made up for it."

Keren went on to describe Thomas as the "greatest love" of her life, adding: "I couldn’t love him more."

The candid confession comes after the 'Venus' star opened up about a brush with the law while she was in the US with her bandmate Sara Dallin - revealing they were both given a warning by cops after they were caught sunbathing topless on a beach where public nudity was banned.

During an appearance with Alan Carr on his 'Life's A Beach' podcast, Keren said: "We used to [sunbathe topess]. Always. We've been arrested for it.

"In America, they arrested us on the beach. They didn't take us away; they said, 'Mam, can you put your top back on, please?' We were youthful then."

The 'Cruel Summer' singers found themselves on the wrong side of the law after "an older lady had complained" about them flaunting their bodies in front of her husband. Sara added: "I think her husband was checking [Keren] out, and she took offence, so she got the beach police."

Despite being warned about their behaviour, the pair were ultimately allowed to stay on the beach once they had covered up with some appropriate clothing.