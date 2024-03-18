Tallulah Willis was diagnosed with autism last year.

The 30-year-old star - whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - admitted finding out about her neurodiversity has "changed [her] life" in a candid Instagram post.

Tallulah shared a throwback video on Instagram from when she was a child, in which the 'Die Hard' actor had her in his arms while being interviewed. While Bruce - who has now retired because he is battling FTD, a form of dementia - was speaking, his daughter rubbed his head and played with his ear.

She captioned her post: “Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic [cry laughing emoji] (sic)"

In the comments, a follower praised her for her candidness and asked if she was diagnosed as a child.

Tallulah replied: “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. (sic)"

In another comment to a fan, she referred to herself as "neurospicy".

As well as opening up about having autism - a broad term for a range of conditions typified by challenges with social skills, communication and repetitive behaviours - Tallulah has also spoken in the past about her struggles with anorexia.

Last month, the actress admitted she had been "romanticising the unhealthy times" during her recovery.

She wrote on Instagram: "ED recovery babies - sending love to you all, I'm having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body.

"Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I'm not alone.

"This little raggymuffin is so special and it's strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality - LIFE!

"Whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the 'better' version of me.

"AND it's ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet."