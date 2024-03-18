Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have joined forces to record a sports-themed podcast series.

The former Olympian and Lamar, 44, have teamed up with veteran broadcaster Zach Hirsch to launch a new podcast series called 'Keeping Up With Sports'.

Caitlyn - who won the decathlon gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada - said in a statement: "I know the dialogues we have on 'Keeping up with Sports' will emphasise athletes' unique stories, and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

'Keeping Up With Sports' will feature interviews with well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports worlds.

The first episode of the series will include an interview with Sugar Ray Leonard, the former gold medal-winning boxer.

However, it's not yet clear whether Caitlyn and Lamar - who was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009 and 2016 - will use the platform to discuss their own personal history.

Caitlyn actually walked Khloe, his step-daughter, down the aisle when she married Lamar 15 years ago.

Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner, Khloe's mom, between 1991 and 2015, and the former Olympian previously admitted to being frustrated by her absence from 'The Kardashians', the Kardashian/Jenner family's reality TV series.

In response to a post on X about the show, Caitlyn initially wrote: "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

However, Caitlyn subsequently suggested she would've loved to have been a part of the show.

She wrote: "Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues! (sic)"