Lisa Vanderpump wasn't surprised by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent break-up.

The 63-year-old reality star believes that Jax's previous cheating scandals on 'Vanderpump Rules' suggested that his marriage wouldn't last the distance.

Lisa told E! News: "I don't know what the reason was, but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behaviour. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behaviour is normally past behaviour."

Despite this, Lisa wishes the former couple - who have a two-year-old son called Cruz - all the best for the future.

The TV star said: "It's a shame when they have a child.

"Marriage isn't easy and there's always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved."

Earlier this month, Jax claimed that "communication issues" led to his split from Brittany.

The 44-year-old star also rubbished suggestions that he's been unfaithful to his wife.

He told E! News: "We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else.

"There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Jax and Brittany have been trying to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their son.

Jax shared: "It's not easy. But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."

On the other hand, Brittany explained that she split from Jax because "there's only so much that a woman can take".

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star told PEOPLE: "Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done'.

"Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better."