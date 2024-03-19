'The Crow' remake has been blasted by original director Alex Proyas.

The iconic 1994 movie - which starred the late Brandon Lee - is being remade by filmmaker Rupert Sanders with Bill Skarsgard taking on the lead role, but the man behind the original supernatural thriller doesn't approve.

He wrote in a Facebook post: "I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work.

“And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes.

"[‘The Crow’] is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss.

"It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

Lee, the son of Hollywood icon Bruce Lee, died aged 28 on the set of the film when he was shot by a prop gun.

The cast and crew completed the film - which told the story of a musician who coems back from the dead to get revenge on a gang who killed him and his fiancee - using a stunt double and digital effects.

Despite backlash over the remake, director Sanders has insisted his version is intended as a tribute to the late actor.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "Obviously, it was a terrible tragedy, and it’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film.

“Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with ‘The Crow’ and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again.

His soul is very much alive in this film. There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill [Skarsgard] feels like he is a successor to that.”