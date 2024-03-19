Kerry Katona has been "riddled with anxiety" in recent days.

The 43-year-old star admitted that her mental health has not been at its best lately and even though she is not entirely sure why, she suffered a "severe panic attack" and thinks she could be premenopausal.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I've not been feeling too good recently and, to be honest, I'm not sure why. This week I had a severe panic attack and I've been riddled with anxiety. One minute I'm fine and focusing on my wellness and affirmations, the next I'm struggling. It could be that I'm premenopausal, I'm not sure."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 22, and 21-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 17, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - added that it is difficult at times like this because she worries that she is letting her kids down.

Kerry - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - said: I don't like it when I have weeks like this because I worry I'm letting the kids down by not being 100%, which makes it worse. I've also been so busy driving them around, even though I feel like I don't want to leave the house at the moment.

"I've been to the doctors and they suggested therapy, as there are some things I've not worked through, so I should look into that. There's no shame in not being OK and I like to be honest when things are like this, because I think it's important to speak out when you're struggling."